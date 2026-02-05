Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,506 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,500. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,704. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.56. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.29.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Further Reading

