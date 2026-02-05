Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 22,427 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,846,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,116,000 after acquiring an additional 293,113 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $582.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

