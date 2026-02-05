Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 120.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.48.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $407.02 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.63 and a 1 year high of $526.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.48.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 17.42%.The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

