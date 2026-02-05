Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $7.86 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,225,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,613,000 after acquiring an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,506,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,462,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 874,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,291,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.15. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $717.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.72 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total transaction of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.