Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 4,105,665 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 670,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.10.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

