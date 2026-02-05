Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

GL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.15. 867,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,062. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $152.71. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,943.24. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Globe Life

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.