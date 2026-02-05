Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 11th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 3.4% increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance
SRET opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.
About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.