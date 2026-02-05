Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 11th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 3.4% increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

SRET opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.