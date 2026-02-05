Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.7150, with a volume of 106969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBTG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 282.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,857,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,010,000 after buying an additional 2,744,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

