Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Up 74.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) traded up 74.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 and last traded at GBX 4.98. 18,255,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,556% from the average session volume of 1,102,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 74.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

