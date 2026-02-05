GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.9150. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.5850, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany‐based engineering company specializing in process technology and components for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment such as separators, decanters, heat exchangers and membrane filtration systems, as well as providing complete process lines for dairy processing, brewing, powder processing and liquid food production. GEA also offers tailored services in refrigeration, air handling and thermal cooling, helping customers optimize production efficiency and maintain product quality.

In addition to core process machinery, GEA supplies hygienic fittings, valves, pumps and homogenizers that meet stringent industry standards for safety and sanitation.

