GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

More GE HealthCare Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.