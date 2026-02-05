GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 4.8%
NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.
More GE HealthCare Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and guidance: GEHC posted Q4 EPS $1.44 vs. $1.40 consensus and revenue $5.7B vs. $5.6B; it set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.95–$5.15 (above consensus). Investors view the results and guidance as evidence of continued demand. Business Wire: Q4 & FY Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/policy: BTIG raised its price target to $91 and kept a “buy” rating, giving additional buy‑side validation and supporting upside. Street Insider: BTIG PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/product win: GEHC won FDA clearance and CE mark for the Allia Moveo mobile C‑arm (AI guidance, compact design), enabling commercialization and early global installs — a potential growth driver for Imaging/PDx. Zacks: FDA clearance for Allia Moveo
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings details and call transcript are available for deeper read — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and lower profit: Net margin declined and reported profit fell despite higher revenue; Zacks and WSJ cite tariffs, an unfavorable product mix and ongoing investments as headwinds that could weigh on near‑term profitability. Zacks: Net margin falls WSJ: Lower profit despite revenue
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.
In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.