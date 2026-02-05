Gary Simpson Sells 8,126 Shares of TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Stock

TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Simpson sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $98,080.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 608,252 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,601.64. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $12.28 on Thursday. TXO Partners LP has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $672.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.13.

TXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $18.00 price objective on TXO Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised TXO Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TXO Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TXO Partners by 5,389.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional resource plays in the United States. The firm holds working interests in producing and non-producing acreage, primarily targeting liquids-rich areas to optimize cash flow generation and capital efficiency. Its core business involves identifying under-developed assets, engineering cost-effective drilling programs and applying advanced completion techniques to enhance well performance.

The company’s operations are concentrated in key domestic basins, where horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing have unlocked significant reserves.

