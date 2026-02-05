Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 205,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 682,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Targa Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 175,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $498,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.50.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $211.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

