FY2027 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan Increased by Analyst

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NYSE KMI opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,462. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 820,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

