FY2027 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Cut by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. ATB Capital set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.31.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.9%

TSE:ENB opened at C$68.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$56.51 and a twelve month high of C$70.39. The company has a market cap of C$149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.06.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.76%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.