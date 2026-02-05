FY2025 EPS Estimates for Exelixis Lifted by Zacks Research

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 29.63%.The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXEL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Exelixis from a “market outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 283,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,431,751.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised numerous quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for EXEL (multiple Q1–Q4 2026–2027 upgrades) and boosted FY2026 to $2.76 (from $2.34) and FY2027 to $3.65 (from $3.30), implying a stronger earnings growth trajectory than previously modeled. This kind of across-the-board estimate lift typically supports higher valuation and investor confidence.

H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and a $52 price target on Exelixis, highlighting commercial potential for zanzalintinib and assigning a substantial upside versus the current price. Analyst support and a higher target often attract buyers and institutional attention. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published style/score pieces noting Exelixis as a top-ranked growth and momentum stock and discussing its value prospects—these are informative for positioning but are more thematic than event-driven. Zacks: Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks published style/score pieces noting Exelixis as a top-ranked growth and momentum stock and discussing its value prospects—these are informative for positioning but are more thematic than event-driven. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previewed Exelixis’ upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but cautioning the company may not have the mix that predicts an easy beat—this can add trading volatility into the print. Zacks: Earnings preview

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

