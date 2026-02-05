Fusion Capital LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vance Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $681,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

