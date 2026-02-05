Fuel Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million (FUEL)

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Fuel Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,917.53 or 1.00721187 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network was first traded on December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,226,693,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,150,032,069 tokens. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. Fuel Network’s official message board is forum.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official website is www.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,221,864,800.96607917 with 7,143,925,054.81405483 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.0015265 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,345,148.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

