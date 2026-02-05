fuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 57,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 33,838 call options.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

fuboTV stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $555.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.04. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. fuboTV had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 170,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $539,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,310.48. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $438,459.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,563,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,702.80. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 610,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 189.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,721,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,436,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,614,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,352 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in fuboTV by 12.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,745,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after purchasing an additional 734,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

