FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Short Interest Update

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 536,633 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 652,895 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,469 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company's shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.1%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FrontView REIT by 628.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

FVR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 76,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,261. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.33. FrontView REIT has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. FrontView REIT’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

