Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.26 and traded as low as GBX 51.90. Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 51.90, with a volume of 98,427 shares traded.

Foxtons Group Trading Down 1.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

About Foxtons Group

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.