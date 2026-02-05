Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $41,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

