Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.7692.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, January 16th.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Fortive reported $0.90 EPS vs. $0.83 consensus and revenue of $1.12B vs. $1.09B est.; revenue rose ~4.7% y/y — results show near‑term top‑line and profit resilience. Fortive Corp (FTV) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Strategic Share …
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat FY2026 guidance: Management set EPS guidance of $2.90–$3.00, above the Street (~$2.84), citing resilient demand in industrial automation — the guidance lift is the primary catalyst for the rally. Fortive forecasts upbeat annual profit on strong industrial automation business
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: Multiple outlets highlight the strong outlook and shares jumped on the outlook and beat, amplifying momentum. Fortive shares surge on upbeat 2026 outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management detail and materials: Full press release, slide deck and earnings call/transcript are available for deeper review of segment trends and margin drivers. Fortive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and write‑ups: Several analyst and news pieces summarize metrics vs. estimates and provide context for the beat and guidance; useful for modeling FY2026 upside. Insights into Fortive Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: EPS still down vs. prior year ($1.17 in the year‑ago quarter), and liquidity ratios (current ~0.70, quick ~0.58) are modest; investors should weigh near‑term beat/guidance against these fundamentals. Fortive earnings summary and materials
Fortive Stock Up 10.6%
Shares of FTV stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.
Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.
