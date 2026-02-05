Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.7692.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fortive by 6.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fortive by 49.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,157,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,013,000 after buying an additional 92,222 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

