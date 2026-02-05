Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Flagstar Bank, National Association stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

