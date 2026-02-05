Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

NYSE:FLG opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after acquiring an additional 641,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 1,130.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,635,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,291,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 661,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 310.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

