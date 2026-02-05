Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 131.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.