Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $64.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $64,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

