Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after purchasing an additional 192,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,625 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,822,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $178.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.07.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.