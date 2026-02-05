Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SPGP opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.92. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.