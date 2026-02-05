Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 28,418 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

