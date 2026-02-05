First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYFW. Zacks Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $220,480.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 16,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $415,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 756,482 shares in the company, valued at $19,456,717.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $838,550 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.01 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

