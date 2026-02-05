First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $72.19, with a volume of 54387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

