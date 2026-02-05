First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 148,300.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $60.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

