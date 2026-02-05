First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS is IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2607 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.