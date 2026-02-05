First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 5.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.16% of First Citizens BancShares worth $36,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,346.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,050.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,238.27.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,114.14 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,237.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,091.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,949.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.70.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $51.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.24 by $7.03. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 15.21%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, with a total value of $220,005.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,176.09. The trade was a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.