First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, December 26th.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in First American Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,690,000 after buying an additional 500,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,816,000 after acquiring an additional 168,706 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 194.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,306,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,960 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,598,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after acquiring an additional 380,744 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,277 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

