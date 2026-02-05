Firestone Capital Management Has $9.20 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.15 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

