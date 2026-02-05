Financial Survey: Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) versus Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) and Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veru and Flora Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 1 0 3 0 2.50 Flora Growth 1 0 1 0 2.00

Veru currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 904.46%. Flora Growth has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. Given Veru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Flora Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

47.2% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Flora Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Flora Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veru and Flora Growth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru N/A N/A -$22.73 million ($2.20) -1.02 Flora Growth $57.61 million 0.15 -$15.91 million ($32.49) -0.25

Flora Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Veru. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flora Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Veru has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flora Growth has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and Flora Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru N/A -119.51% -74.98% Flora Growth -32.03% -64.02% -34.46%

Summary

Veru beats Flora Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veru

Veru Inc., a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections. The company’s development program includes enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for treatment of augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in sarcopenic obese and overweight elderly patients; Enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor for the treatment of hospitalized patients with viral lung infection on oxygen support who are at high risk for viral induced ARDS and death. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products. It also offers food and beverage, nutraceuticals, cannabis accessories and technology, personal care, and wellness; cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for the vape and dry herbs. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical goods and medical cannabis products to treat a variety of health indications, including drugs related to cancer therapies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, multiple sclerosis, and anti-depressants. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, and Phatebo brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

