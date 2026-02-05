Financial Review: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) & Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $4.24 billion 0.63 -$1.45 billion ($8.19) -1.78 Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 1.09 $13.43 million $0.19 61.21

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Wesson Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. Topgolf Callaway Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Topgolf Callaway Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 1 6 4 0 2.27 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33

Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus target price of $12.94, suggesting a potential downside of 11.28%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands -37.06% -0.13% -0.04% Smith & Wesson Brands 1.89% 2.34% 1.53%

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Active Lifestyle segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage, and accessories under the TravisMathew brand; and footwear, belts, hats, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the Cuater by TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage and travel gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores and websites. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

