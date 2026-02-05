Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.57 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 34923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,677,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 429,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 390,802 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,668,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 299,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,716 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

