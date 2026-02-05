Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 659,980 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,735. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $318,187.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,877.14. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 297,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.4%

JOBY stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.