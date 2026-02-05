EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $23.38. EZCORP shares last traded at $22.5720, with a volume of 483,493 shares traded.

The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EZPW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 239.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 15,019.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 126.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

