Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)'s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.80 and last traded at $146.0730. Approximately 18,338,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,551,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.59.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and bullish notes (TD Cowen, Jefferies, Evercore) lifted sentiment and helped XOM reach a 1‑year high earlier in the session. These raises support near‑term buying interest.

TD Cowen highlighted upside and raised its target, and coverage emphasizing record output and large buybacks reinforces the bull case for valuation rerating.

Settlement in a Colombia arbitration reduced a litigation overhang (Sintana Energy payment), a smaller operational/legal positive that removes uncertainty around the VMM‑37 block.

A Seeking Alpha piece frames XOM as a valuation buy but warns of technical caution — the note draws investor attention but doesn't add a clear directional catalyst.

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly to $156 while keeping an overweight rating — a modest tweak that is not a negative thesis shift but tempers upside.

Analyst and media coverage (market roundups, CNBC mentions) is amplifying interest in XOM as a dividend/value play; that attention supports liquidity but is mixed on near‑term direction.

BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM to "underperform" with a $125 target — this more bearish call can cap sentiment and pressure the stock if other firms follow.

Insider sale: VP Darrin Talley sold 5,000 shares (~$700k), a disclosed reduction some investors view as a modest negative signal for near‑term insider conviction. Filing details are public.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $616.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after buying an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,099 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,652,000 after buying an additional 3,066,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

