Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.05 and last traded at C$24.04, with a volume of 67829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.
A number of analysts have commented on EXE shares. Natl Bk Canada raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$21.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
