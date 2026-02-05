Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $109.13 Thousand

Everdome (DOME) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $109.13 thousand and $108.31 thousand worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,701,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,008,136,171 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @humainweb3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is humainassets.ai. Everdome’s official website is humainassets.ai.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

