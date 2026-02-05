Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.6772. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.6772, with a volume of 6,690 shares traded.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) is a leading global satellite operator providing video, data and connectivity solutions. The company’s fleet of geostationary satellites delivers broadcast television, video distribution and telecommunications services to broadcasters, content providers, network operators and enterprises. It also offers high-throughput broadband connectivity for fixed, cellular backhaul, maritime and in-flight entertainment applications, as well as dedicated solutions for government and defense customers.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Paris, Eutelsat Group operates a network of more than 40 satellites positioned over Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.

