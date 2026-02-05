Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 365.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 391.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4,532.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.9%

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $616.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $54,221.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,095,532.28. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.