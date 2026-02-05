Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 7148920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

ERAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Erasca from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a report on Monday, January 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $140,174.84. The trade was a 82.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Erasca by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Erasca by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

