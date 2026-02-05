Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc Captl Mkts

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,651,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,992,000 after buying an additional 1,152,288 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,991,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,308,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,260 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 941,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

