Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,093,992 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 30,357,850 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,919,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.9%

EQNR opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 57.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Trending Headlines about Equinor ASA

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinor ASA this week:

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Featured Stories

